Phenix City Park and Recreations set to host Daddy Daughter Dance
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Fathers and daughters, mark your calendars this February for Phenix City Parks and Recreation’s Daddy and Daughter dance.
The Phenix City Parks and Recreation is hosting a sneaker ball-themed daddy-daughter dance on February 10, from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center, located - at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City.
Music will be provided by DJ Smooth, and guests are encouraged to wear semi-formal clothing and sneakers.
Ticket sales are listed below:
- $ 30 per pair
- $10 per additional daughter
All tickets must be purchased prior to the event at the Parks and Recreation Office - 1500 Airport Road in Phenix City.
For more information, click here or call the Parks and Recreation Office at 334-291-4704.
