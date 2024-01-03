Business Break
Georgia Trend’s recognizes Columbus reps in annual 100 Most Influential Georgians list

Georgia 100 Most Influential List
Georgia 100 Most Influential List(Source: Georgia Trend Daily)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Impactful representatives in Columbus were acknowledged in Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians list.

Four Columbus representatives were placed in this year’s 100 Most Influential Georgians list. Mayor Skip Henderson, Daniel Amos, Kevin Blair, and Josh McKoon were recognized for their impeccable work ethic, empowerment to Georgia’s workforce, and impactful service to the community over the years.

Columbus native and second-term mayor, Skip Henderson’s main objective is to reduce crime and gang activity, poverty and increasing economic development for the city of Columbus residents. According to Trends, the city of Columbus plans to add at least 400 jobs for Columbus residents.

Daniel Amos, Aflac Chairman and CEO, was inducted as a Georgia Trustee in 2023. Sources say Amos has positively impacted Aflac for 50 years and has transformed the company into one of the largest insurance providers in the U.S.

Kevin Blair, Synovus Chairman, CEO, and president, joined the board of curators of the Georgia Historical Society in 2023. Synovus Corporate Donations Program funding increased by nearly 20% last year compared to 2022.

Lastly, Josh McKoon, Grand Old Party (GOP) elect and former state senator, main focus is to unite the republican party after the former chair endorsed against incumbents in the election back in 2022.

The Georgia Trend staff says after spending a fair amount of time discussing and deciding candidates, they believe the group chosen represents the best qualities Georgia has to offer.

