Multiple families displaced following apartment fire on New Years in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two dozen people are out of their homes, all displaced by an apartment fire in the Midland Community of Columbus on Jan 1.

Fire Marshal and Division Chief John Shull said in all, the fire left 21 people who live in Midland Falls Apartments displaced.

A few of those impacted are Madison Shewmaker and Jamaar Faison and their children. They said they lost everything in the fire.

“You can’t walk anywhere in our apartment right now without looking up seeing the sky and standing on insulation,” Shewmaker said.

Her and Faison are dealing with the aftermath of the apartment fire that left them with nothing.

“So, we have wet insulation everyone on top of our couches, in our kids room, on their bed, their clothes, their toys, our bedroom has been completely flipped over because they had to cut in our ceiling,” Shewmaker said.

According to the executive director of American Red Cross for Southwest Georgia, the young couple were not the only ones impacted by the fire.

“We had volunteers that went out to the fire yesterday at Midland Falls, and with that they were able to help six families last night. There were eight units totally affected, only 6 of them were occupied,” said Adelaide Kirk.

According to Shewmaker and Faison, the fire started around 4:15 p.m. on New Years Day.

Faison recalls the moment he realized something was wrong.

“I was using the bathroom. I told her I said I smell smoke. She looked at the camera, we got a camera outside, and it was flooded with smoke. So, once we saw the smoke, we just ran outside,” he said.

Shewmaker, Faison, their one-year-old Memphis and their dog made it outside safely.

Both said their two oldest children weren’t at the apartment during the fire, and they are grateful to be alive.

However, they expressed that it’s unfortunate because the situation also impacts their kids.

“Your home is supposed to be the safest place, its supposed to be comfortable. As parent’s we’re supposed to provide for our kids and make them feel at peace and at home, and they don’t have that right now. They have nothing but us and we got them, and that sucks because we supposed to provide that and we can’t over something that’s not our fault,” said Shewmaker.

“It’s mind blowing because like you said. We didn’t know this was going to happen. They lost everything, we lost everything. So now we got to replenish. We gotta go buy new stuff, buy new shoes, buy new clothes,” said Faison.

The couple said they do have the option to stay in another unit at Midland Apartments, but they will still be responsible for rent, which they said is a financial strain because they aren’t able to go work due to losing their clothes and other belongings.

To find out how you can donate and help this family you can click here.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.