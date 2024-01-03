Parents of 7-year-old amputee now charged after train accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two parents are now charged with Reckless Conduct after their child lost their leg after being hit by a train.

On October 30., Columbus officials said they responded to a call regarding a child being hit by a train on the 700 block of Terminal Court. Later investigation revealed that the child was playing near the train tracks when he fell under a moving train, causing his leg to be severed.

32-year-old Tony Rogers and 29-year-old, Rahkeisha Willis have both been charged with Reckless Conduct in connection to a train accident costing their then 6-year-old’s son to lose part of his leg.

Although the child is recovering, police officials says the child could’ve lost his life.

Rogers and Willis are scheduled to appear in recorders court on March 19. at 8 a.m.

