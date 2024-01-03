Business Break
Piedmont Columbus Regional set to host ceremony for first responders
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SMITH STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is hosting a ‘First Friday Hero” ceremony to honor a first responder hero.

This month’s First Friday Hero is Smith Station’s athletic trainer, Kerri Reeves.

According to officials, an argument took place after a basketball game between two high school students, leading one student to his car and getting a gun.

The armed student returned and threatened to kill the other student. Reeves stepped in front of the threatened student to de-escalate the situation and told the armed student to leave. Lee County Sheriff officials made an arrest shortly afterward.

Piedmont Columbus Regional officials say they want to make the community aware of local heroes like Reeves.

The event will take palce on Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. located at Smith Station High School - 4228 Panther Parkway in Smith Station.

Columbus Regional began the First Friday Hero program in 2016 to honor first responders and local heroes who go above and beyond their duties every month.

