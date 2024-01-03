Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Quiet End to the Week; Rain Chances Friday Night/Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Back to the sun Thursday.
Back to the sun Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is on the way out tonight, and we will stay dry heading into Thursday with plenty of sunshine on the way for us and highs back in the mid 50s. Temperatures should be at or below the freezing mark heading into Friday, but the day looks dry with an increase in clouds and highs back in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will quickly increase late Friday into early Saturday, and we should see a good soaking across the Chattahoochee Valley. The rain may be out of here by Saturday afternoon in many spots, so that day won’t be a complete loss for outdoor plans! Sunday looks great with a high near 60 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. The next storm system - and one that will be more potent - will move in for Monday into Tuesday of next week, and this one will need to be watched for some strong storms and heavy rain, though at this point it looks like most of the stormy weather will remain to our south. We will keep an eye on things for you! We should clear out and dry out for the middle of next week, with the chance at some more showers moving in on Friday.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra
WTVM Weather Extra: January 3-9
Cloudy with a cold rain moving in Wednesday afternoon.
Showers quickly move in Wednesday, Tracking two more systems in days ahead
Showers move in Wednesday afternoon with two other rain chances likely through early next week.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go