Quiet End to the Week; Rain Chances Friday Night/Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is on the way out tonight, and we will stay dry heading into Thursday with plenty of sunshine on the way for us and highs back in the mid 50s. Temperatures should be at or below the freezing mark heading into Friday, but the day looks dry with an increase in clouds and highs back in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will quickly increase late Friday into early Saturday, and we should see a good soaking across the Chattahoochee Valley. The rain may be out of here by Saturday afternoon in many spots, so that day won’t be a complete loss for outdoor plans! Sunday looks great with a high near 60 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. The next storm system - and one that will be more potent - will move in for Monday into Tuesday of next week, and this one will need to be watched for some strong storms and heavy rain, though at this point it looks like most of the stormy weather will remain to our south. We will keep an eye on things for you! We should clear out and dry out for the middle of next week, with the chance at some more showers moving in on Friday.

