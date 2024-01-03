Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County high-speed chase has ended at a home in Lee County, officials say.

The chase began early afternoon and ended after the suspect went inside the carport Lee Road 2009. according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

Law enforcement officials have formed a perimeter surrounding the house and are holding the scene until Lee County police can get a search warrant.

