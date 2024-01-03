Showers quickly move in Wednesday, Tracking two more systems in days ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first of three systems is quickly moving along the Gulf coast mid-week. Two more are likely to impact us through early next week. Still, there will be a lot of dry time in between.

A quick moving system along the Gulf coast will be responsible for Wednesday afternoon's rain. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After a few peeks of sun early Wednesday, it turns cloudy. A wave of showers moves in during the afternoon and early evening, perhaps starting late in the morning for a few of our southern communities. Rain shouldn’t be all that heavy. However, it will be a cold rain. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy with a cold rain moving in Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Any showers end by 9 or 10 PM tonight with decreasing clouds overnight. Turning cold again with lows in the upper 20s north with low to maybe a few mid 30s elsewhere early Thursday.

Plenty of sun Thursday. Cool and a bit of a breeze during the afternoon. Highs between 53 and 57 degrees.

Back to the sun Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Dry and breezy most of Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s before our next storm system approaches. That promises to bring rain by Friday evening and Friday night through Saturday morning. In other words, about half of Saturday and all day Sunday should be dry. Highs will be near 60 over the weekend.

The weekend system is expected to give us most of our rain Friday night/Saturday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A third, and perhaps stronger system, is expected to affect us late Monday into Tuesday next week. It looks to pack a lot of wind along with rain and some thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible along parts of the Gulf Coast and southeast depending on how much warm air advances north so we’ll be watching that, but we have plenty of time to do so. After that system moves through, we cool down again.

The strongest system is expected early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It will be sunny and cool in between storm systems. (Source: WTVM Weather)

