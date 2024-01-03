Business Break
Southest Select Basketball to host open tryouts Jan. 7

Basketball tryouts
Basketball tryouts(Source: Southeast Select Basketball)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Southeast Select Basketball will be hosting 2024 open tryouts.

The team is looking for passionate, hardworking, and dedicated players looking to develop their skills to take their game to the next level while having opportunities to grow personally and gain exposure through basketball to receive college scholarships.

The tryout will be held on January 7 at Wynnbrook Christian School, 500 River Knoll Way, at the following times:

  • 4th & 5th Graders: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 6th, 7th & 8th Graders: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 9th & 10th Graders - 3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For additional questions, contact Trey Giles at 706-577-9605.

