Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

By Lydian Kennin, Bria Bolden, Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old Tennessee boy died after he was shot by a stray bullet from apparent “celebratory gunfire” on New Year’s Eve.

The Memphis Police Department says 3-year-old Brayden Smith was shot by a stray bullet while inside his family’s apartment on New Year’s Eve, WMC reports. Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by the bullet, which came through the window of the apartment. His death was confirmed by police Wednesday afternoon.

Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis...
Brayden Smith, 3, died Wednesday after he was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast Memphis from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Police say the child was inside an apartment with family when a bullet came inside through the window.(GoFundMe)

Police say preliminary information points to a random bullet that hit Brayden from a different part of the apartment complex. The gunman has not been found.

“Our investigators are working tirelessly and diligently to bring those responsible to justice,” said police in a statement.

While the investigation is ongoing, community members are looking to show support for the toddler’s family and hope the person who pulled the trigger comes forward.

Larry Hunter works with the Touched by an Angel organization, which gave out meals Tuesday to residents at the apartment complex.

“You’re at home. You’re thinking you’re in a place of safety, and a bullet came from nowhere. It really bothered me. It could’ve been my son, my grandson, your son,” Hunter said. “We have to come together and say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

Police say that between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, there were more than 327 gunshots recorded by the department’s gunfire detection software. Dispatchers received 195 calls of shots fired.

“We’ve tried to stress that... celebratory gunfire is illegal and celebratory gunfire leads to tragic events like this and we just have to stop shooting these guns,” Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Brayden’s family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2024 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Latest News

Management at the Citadel Mall says they will be increasing patrols after a deadly Christmas...
The Citadel Mall responses to Christmas Eve shooting
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein
3-year-old dies after being shot by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve
A 5-year-old was killed in a house fire and an infant airlifted to the burn center on...
5-year-old killed in house fire, infant airlifted to burn center