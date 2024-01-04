Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Alabama right tackle JC Latham announces plans to enter the NFL draft

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham plans to enter the NFL draft.
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday,...
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Alabama is scheduled to play against Michigan on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)a(Ryan Sun | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham plans to enter the NFL draft.

Latham, a two-year starter at right tackle, announced his decision Wednesday in a post on Instagram. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick this season as a junior and earned second-team Associated Press All-America honors.

“I will always be thankful to coach (Nick) Saban and his staff for their commitment to developing me into the best version of myself both on and off the field,” Latham said. "My teammates and I have built bonds that will last a lifetime and it's been the greatest honor of my life taking the field with them for the past 3 years."

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner had already told reporters after Monday night’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan that he is heading to the NFL. Both are projected as potential first-round picks.

Starting center Seth McLaughlin is among the Crimson Tide players who have entered the transfer portal.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Latest News

FILE - Alabama center Seth McLaughlin (56) takes the field against Tennessee during the second...
Alabama center Seth McLaughlin enters transfer portal after high-profile misfires
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Bo Nix (10)...
Oregon’s Bo Nix ends 5-year college odyssey as one of most productive QBs in NCAA history
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) walk off the...
Jalen Milroe nearly rallies Alabama back, but falls 2 yards short in OT against Michigan
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9), head coach Jim Harbaugh and running back Blake Corum...
Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines to play for national title after stopping Alabama 27-20 in OT