Auburn man arrested on theft of property, fraudulent card use charges

Brian James Kelley
Brian James Kelley(Source: Brian James Kelley)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man on a theft of property (third-degree), and fraudulent use of a debit/credit card charge.

According to officials, the arrest stems from Auburn police receiving a report of a fraudulent debit card purchase on Sept, 13th, 2023. They say a victim reported their card was stolen near the 1100 block of East Glenn Avenue after receiving notification of an unauthorized charge.

Officials say 59-year-old Brian James Kelley was developed into a suspect, and after further investigation, arrest warrants were obtained.

Kelley was arrested on Jan 2, 2024, and was transported to the Lee County Jail and was held on a $3,000 bond.

