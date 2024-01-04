Business Break
Britney Spears responds to album rumors. This is what she has to say.

FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD...
FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears is shooting down rumors of a new album, vowing to “never return to the music industry.” At the same time, Spears noted in an Instagram post Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, she's still writing music — just for other people.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears is shooting down rumors of a new album, vowing to “never return to the music industry.”

At the same time, Spears noted in Wednesday’s Instagram post, that she’s still writing music — just for other people.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” she wrote. “I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

The Instagram caption, in which she blasted those who “keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album,” was paired with a photo of a Guido Reni painting of Salome holding the head of John the Baptist.

This isn’t the first time Spears has indicated she’s retiring from releasing her own music.

In July 2021, while still under the infamous conservatorship that controlled her life, money and voice for nearly 14 years, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned, saying she had no intention of resuming her career.

Just after being released from the conservatorship later that year, she took to Instagram to say she was scared of the music business and that not doing her own music was an act of defiance against her family.

But the next year, she released the single “Hold Me Closer,” a collaboration with Elton John that spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 6. Last year’s “Mind Your Business,” a single with will.i.am, was poorly reviewed and failed to make the Hot 100, though. Spears’ last full album was 2016′s “Glory.”

In Wednesday’s post, Spears also wrote that it was “far from the truth” that her 2023 bestselling memoir, “The Woman In Me,” was released without her approval.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

