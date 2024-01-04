City of Columbus announces city-wide events for MLK holiday observance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is set to host its “The Dream Lives” Celebration event in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The events are as follows:

2024 MLK jr Celebration Revised Flyer copy (Becca Covington | Source: City of Columbus)

Courier/Eco Lation MLK 1 Mile Walk:

Begins at 8 a.m. from A.J. McClung YMCA and ends at the Government Center on 9th and 1st.

The Dream Lives Procession:

Begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants are told to gather at the Government Center on 9th and 1st. The Program and Procession begin at 9 a.m.

MLK: The Dream Lives 2024:

Begins at 10 a.m. from the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Annual MLK Trail Clean-up:

Begins at 10 a.m. Meet at Carver High School or A.J. McClung YMCA.

MLK Day Unity Service:

Begins at noon. from the Metropolitan Baptist Church.

MLK Bike Ride: Columbus Bikes:

Begins at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Metropolitan Baptist Church. The group is set to ride along the MLK Walking Trail.

For more information on these events, contact the Mayor’s office at 706-225-4712.

