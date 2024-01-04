Business Break
Columbus Consolidated Government releases holiday service schedule ahead of MLK Day

Columbus logo
Columbus logo(Source: Government of Columbus)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Local Government of Columbus announced some schedule changes for some services ahead of the Martin Luther King holiday.

WATER/RECYCLE:

  • No pickup on Monday, January 15th.

311 Citizens Service Center:

  • Closed on Monday, January 15th.

Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove:

  • Closed on Monday, January 15th.

Parks and Recreation:

  • The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, and Lake Oliver Marina will operate normally.
  • Recreation Centers, Britt David Studios, Senior Centers, and the Parks and Recreation Administrative office will be closed.

Civic Center:

  • The Administration Office and Columbus Ice Rink will be closed on the 15th.

Animal Control:

  • Closed on Monday, January 15th.

METRA Bus Service:

  • NO BUS SERVICE on Monday, January 15th. Normal bus service will resume on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recorder’s Court:

  • Monday, January 15, 2024, 8:00 a.m. First Advisement Session Only. Normal Service will resume on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration:

  • Closed on Monday, January 15th.

Bull Creek Golf Course & Oxbow Golf Course:

  • Business hours will operate normally.

