Columbus Consolidated Government releases holiday service schedule ahead of MLK Day
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Local Government of Columbus announced some schedule changes for some services ahead of the Martin Luther King holiday.
WATER/RECYCLE:
- No pickup on Monday, January 15th.
311 Citizens Service Center:
- Closed on Monday, January 15th.
Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove:
- Closed on Monday, January 15th.
Parks and Recreation:
- The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, and Lake Oliver Marina will operate normally.
- Recreation Centers, Britt David Studios, Senior Centers, and the Parks and Recreation Administrative office will be closed.
Civic Center:
- The Administration Office and Columbus Ice Rink will be closed on the 15th.
Animal Control:
- Closed on Monday, January 15th.
METRA Bus Service:
- NO BUS SERVICE on Monday, January 15th. Normal bus service will resume on Tuesday, January 16th.
Recorder’s Court:
- Monday, January 15, 2024, 8:00 a.m. First Advisement Session Only. Normal Service will resume on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration:
- Closed on Monday, January 15th.
Bull Creek Golf Course & Oxbow Golf Course:
- Business hours will operate normally.
Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.