Columbus Consolidated Government releases holiday service schedule ahead of MLK Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Local Government of Columbus announced some schedule changes for some services ahead of the Martin Luther King holiday.

WATER/RECYCLE:

No pickup on Monday, January 15th.

311 Citizens Service Center:

Closed on Monday, January 15th.

Landfills – Granite Bluff/Pine Grove:

Closed on Monday, January 15th.

Parks and Recreation:

The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, and Lake Oliver Marina will operate normally.

Recreation Centers, Britt David Studios, Senior Centers, and the Parks and Recreation Administrative office will be closed.

Civic Center:

The Administration Office and Columbus Ice Rink will be closed on the 15th.

Animal Control:

Closed on Monday, January 15th.

METRA Bus Service:

NO BUS SERVICE on Monday, January 15th. Normal bus service will resume on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recorder’s Court:

Monday, January 15, 2024, 8:00 a.m. First Advisement Session Only. Normal Service will resume on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration:

Closed on Monday, January 15th.

Bull Creek Golf Course & Oxbow Golf Course:

Business hours will operate normally.

