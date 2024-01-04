Columbus police searching for missing critical man, last seen near Warms Springs Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing Columbus man.

20-year-old Michael Merritt was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, around 7 p.m. near the 4000 block of Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

Police say Merritt was wearing a black, gray, and white, plaid long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. He is said to be 5′8, weighs 200 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Merritt, should call 911 or Corporal K. Maymi at 706-225-4173.

