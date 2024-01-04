Court date set for 2019 Circle K murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A court date has been set for the suspect in a 2019 murder that happened at a Columbus Circle K.

Daequavian Soloman was charged with murder and procession of a firearm during the commission of a crime back in September of 2019 after killing Circle K clerk Dontrell Williams in a store robbery on Forest Road in Columbus.

Williams was an army veteran and a Columbus State University graduate. Family members described Williams as a kind, loving person who always had a smile on his face.

On Dec. 28, Solomon was booked into Muscogee County Jail after serving time in Russell County Jail for weapons violation.

He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 12

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.