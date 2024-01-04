Georgia police officer killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

The high-speed chase began in Georgia and traveled along I-85 into Chambers County when a Lanett police officer hit and killed a Georgia police officer.

According to Lanett Police officials, several police officials were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when the fatal crash happened.

The suspect of the stolen vehicle is now in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while ALEA investigates.

