Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Georgia police officer killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.

(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

The high-speed chase began in Georgia and traveled along I-85 into Chambers County when a Lanett police officer hit and killed a Georgia police officer.

According to Lanett Police officials, several police officials were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when the fatal crash happened.

The suspect of the stolen vehicle is now in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while ALEA investigates.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Police pursuit ends in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers County
Man charged with reckless murder following two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 in Chambers Co.
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Latest News

Sunny and cool today. Our next system is less than 48 hours away.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Gerald Simpson
Man wanted in deadly Harvey Ave. shooting arrested, charged with murder
Piedmont Columbus Regional set to host ceremony for first responders
Piedmont Columbus Regional set to host ceremony for first responders
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra