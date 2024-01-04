Business Break
Goodwill set to host hiring event in Opelika

Goodwill Opelika
Goodwill Opelika(Source: Goodwill Opelika)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Opelika is hosting a multi-employer hiring event offering over 200 job opportunities to Lee County residents.

The event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center - 3740 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Companies such as East Alabama Health, Mando, and Auburn City Schools are just a few employers attendees can expect.

Goodwill officials encourage all job seekers to dress for success and come interview-ready. Free readiness courses are offered to those in need at local Goodwill centers prior to the event.

For more information, click here. 

