Goodwill set to host hiring event in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill Opelika is hosting a multi-employer hiring event offering over 200 job opportunities to Lee County residents.

The event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Center - 3740 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Companies such as East Alabama Health, Mando, and Auburn City Schools are just a few employers attendees can expect.

Goodwill officials encourage all job seekers to dress for success and come interview-ready. Free readiness courses are offered to those in need at local Goodwill centers prior to the event.

