Man wanted in deadly Harvey Ave. shooting arrested, charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies on various crimes, including a deadly November shooting, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, 30-year-old Gerald Simpson was successfully arrested on Jan. 3 and taken to the Rusell County Jail.

Simpson was wanted in the deadly November shooting of 36-year-old Michael Brown on Harvey Avenue in Columbus. Additionally, the suspect also faces armed robbery charges from the Phenix City Police Department.

The suspect will remain at the Russell County Jail until his extradition back to Georgia.

