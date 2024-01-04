Business Break
Quiet Day Ahead; Rain Chances Quickly Returning Tomorrow Night

Derek’s Forecast!
Next big thing
(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re expecting a cold start early Friday with lows in the 20s and 30s for the area and a freeze expected in most spots early on Friday morning. Much of the day will be dry, but look for increasing chances of rain by Friday night and rain becoming likely overnight and into very early Saturday morning. Most of that rain will be out of here before the lunch hour on Saturday, and then we’re looking at dry weather on Sunday. Things will quickly change again going into early next week with another potent storm system due in to the area. We expect heavy rain and gusty winds outside of any storms Monday into Tuesday, and there will be a severe weather concern mainly in areas down to our south. We’ll continue to watch for severe weather possibilities as we get closer to early next week, and update you on the timing and coverage of the worst weather. We will see conditions quickly clear out and cool down by next Wednesday, but the parade of rain chances continue with more shots to get wet by next Friday and next Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on all this for you!

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

