Sun returns, Watching two hefty rain opportunities ahead
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re in a dry stretch now, but two wetter systems (compared to Wednesday) are coming our way. Wind may be an impact with these next systems in addition to the rain.
The sun is back on this Thursday! We’ll have a cool afternoon breeze, but it will be warmer than yesterday. Highs between 53 and 57 degrees.
A starlit sky tonight with areas of frost expected. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s in most spots; the normally colder spots should expect mid 20s.
We start off with sun Friday, but clouds will increase as we go throughout the day. It will be dry during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain moves in from the west Friday evening and Friday night with at least 80% rain coverage. There could be a period of some heavy rain. Lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 early Saturday.
More and more of the weekend is looking dry. The bulk of the rain from Friday night should be to our east by sunrise Saturday. However, there is a chance of some leftover showers during the first part of the day. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day. Highs near 60 degrees.
Still dry Sunday and even the first half of Monday it appears. A stronger storm system packing rain and a lot of wind is forecast to impact our area late Monday into Tuesday; we have issued an Alert Day for the possibility of some severe weather, but mainly due to the heavy rain and strong winds. Between the two systems, we’re likely to get more rain than we’ve had since December. At least two inches of rain is in the forecast at this time, if not more.
Another round of showers is possible next Friday. Stay tuned as we follow this active pattern.
