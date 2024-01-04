Sun returns, Watching two hefty rain opportunities ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re in a dry stretch now, but two wetter systems (compared to Wednesday) are coming our way. Wind may be an impact with these next systems in addition to the rain.

The sun is back on this Thursday! We’ll have a cool afternoon breeze, but it will be warmer than yesterday. Highs between 53 and 57 degrees.

The sun is back with highs in the 50s! (Source: WTVM Weather)

A starlit sky tonight with areas of frost expected. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s in most spots; the normally colder spots should expect mid 20s.

Lows early Friday will be at or just below freezing. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We start off with sun Friday, but clouds will increase as we go throughout the day. It will be dry during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain moves in from the west Friday evening and Friday night with at least 80% rain coverage. There could be a period of some heavy rain. Lows will be in the mid 40s to near 50 early Saturday.

Our next round of rain arrives Friday evening and Friday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More and more of the weekend is looking dry. The bulk of the rain from Friday night should be to our east by sunrise Saturday. However, there is a chance of some leftover showers during the first part of the day. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day. Highs near 60 degrees.

Most of the weekend will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies after the showers wrap up Saturday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Still dry Sunday and even the first half of Monday it appears. A stronger storm system packing rain and a lot of wind is forecast to impact our area late Monday into Tuesday; we have issued an Alert Day for the possibility of some severe weather, but mainly due to the heavy rain and strong winds. Between the two systems, we’re likely to get more rain than we’ve had since December. At least two inches of rain is in the forecast at this time, if not more.

We're expecting more rain between Friday night and Tuesday than we've had since December 1. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another round of showers is possible next Friday. Stay tuned as we follow this active pattern.

Be alert with that system early next week as it could be strong packing heavy rain and gusty winds. Every 3 days or so we'll continue to get rain. (Source: WTVM Weather)

