Columbus Corner Bakery plans to re-open after closure announcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus can smile again after a city’s favorite bakery plans to re-open after announcing closure early this week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, Columbus Corner Bakery announced on Facebook they were closing after serving the community for 20 years. After the announcement, many customers expressed their sadness and love for the company.

On Friday, Jan. 5, CCB announced on their Facebook post, they plan to re-open soon as new owners.

Columbus Corner Bakery is famous for their birthday cakes, cookies, and many more sweet treats! They’re located at 5727 Moon Rd in Columbus.

