Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus man and woman arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges

Muscogee Co. man and woman arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Muscogee Co. man and woman arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff Office)
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man and woman have been arrested for multiple drug and firearm charges.

Muscogee County and Ft. Morre police officials conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County which led to the arrest of Julian Lowe and Amanda Savage.

Julian Lowe has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects

Amanda Savage has been charged with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of Drug Related Objects
  • Giving False Name

According to officials, they found 15 grams of methamphetamine, an estimated street value of $1500.00, and a firearm after conducting the search.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Air Force Vet From Georgia Chasing Her Dreams As a Country Singer
MILITARY MATTERS: Air Force Vet From Georgia Chasing Her Dreams As a Country Singer
Robert Vaughn
Man wanted for multiple warrants arrested with added crimes in Columbus
Auburn Parks and Recreation set to host Fit Week
Auburn Parks and Recreation set to host Auburn Fit Week
LCSO searching for high-speed chase suspect last seen near Phenix City
LCSO searching for high-speed chase suspect last seen near Phenix City