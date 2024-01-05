Columbus man and woman arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man and woman have been arrested for multiple drug and firearm charges.
Muscogee County and Ft. Morre police officials conducted a search warrant in Muscogee County which led to the arrest of Julian Lowe and Amanda Savage.
Julian Lowe has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Amanda Savage has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Giving False Name
According to officials, they found 15 grams of methamphetamine, an estimated street value of $1500.00, and a firearm after conducting the search.
