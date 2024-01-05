Dry until Friday night, Stronger system early next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One wave of rain moves through tonight, ending pretty early in the weekend before our eyes are on a second, stronger system that’s due in here early next week.

Starting off with a mostly sunny sky Friday before clouds increase; it will turn partly to mostly cloudy as the afternoon progresses. A bit breezy with winds out of the east and southeast. Highs in the mid 50s north, upper 50s in Columbus and Phenix City and lower 60s south.

Increasing clouds Friday; breezy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy tonight with rain moving in from the west after 8 or 9 PM. That means our east Alabama communities will see the rain first. It will be heavy at times tonight with maybe a rumble of thunder or two. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s around midnight before temperatures rise into the low to mid 50s area-wide around daybreak.

Rain is likely Friday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

So it’ll be a much milder start Saturday as clouds and a few spotty showers linger. However, the heaviest rain will be well to our east. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dry from start to finish Sunday with near average temperatures.

Rain ends Saturday morning leading to a pretty quiet weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A stronger storm system is still on track to move through the southeast late Monday into Tuesday. Specific timing is unclear at this point along with specific impacts. However, at the very least we can expect heavy rain and very gusty winds (up to 40 mph) even without storms. Add any storms to the mix and all the shear, and strong to severe storms are a possibility nearby.

Out of the two systems through early next week, the one Monday into Tuesday looks to be the most impactful. (Source: WTVM Weather)

However, the risk is higher over the Florida Panhandle at this point. The big question mark is how much instability moves this far north. Again, the winds alone will be strong and the rain will be heavy at times. That’s enough to keep an Alert Day in place Monday PM through Tuesday. Stay tuned.

The main severe weather ingredients with next week's system may be to our south, but we're still expecting our share of wind and rain. Severe weather is possible here. (Source: WTVM Weather)

At least 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected through Tuesday from those two systems. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cool and quiet mid next week with another chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm late in the week.

