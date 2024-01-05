Glenwood’s Lamont Burton II signs to play football at Air Force

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - One Glenwood standout is heading west to showcase his talents.

Lamont Burton II made it official on Thursday that he will be playing football for the Air Force Falcons this fall.

Burton was a key standout for the Gators this season on both sides of the ball.

We caught up with the future Falcon to find out why the Air Force was a great fit for him.

“Man, when I first went out there, I just felt at peace. It’s a really family environment, they build a great foundation. And Bolt Brotherhood, that’s what they call it. It’s just a great foundation, and brotherhood that we all have up there. So I just fell in love with my position coaches and all the family I met up there. So this is a great place for football,” Burton II said.

Congratulations to Lamont, his family, and the entire Glenwood Gator family.

