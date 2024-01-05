Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Glenwood’s Lamont Burton II signs to play football at Air Force

By Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - One Glenwood standout is heading west to showcase his talents.

Lamont Burton II made it official on Thursday that he will be playing football for the Air Force Falcons this fall.

Burton was a key standout for the Gators this season on both sides of the ball.

We caught up with the future Falcon to find out why the Air Force was a great fit for him.

“Man, when I first went out there, I just felt at peace. It’s a really family environment, they build a great foundation. And Bolt Brotherhood, that’s what they call it. It’s just a great foundation, and brotherhood that we all have up there. So I just fell in love with my position coaches and all the family I met up there. So this is a great place for football,” Burton II said.

Congratulations to Lamont, his family, and the entire Glenwood Gator family.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested

Latest News

Both Carver Teams won their matchups, the girls’ team winning 80-28, and the guys’ team won,...
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: THURSDAY, January 4
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum’s TD run to reach national title game
The Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions will play in the opening game of the newly...
‘The combination of heritage and innovation’: XFL and USFL officially merge to form the United Football League
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates with Kamari Lassiter (3) and Julian...
Georgia annihilates Florida State in 2023 Orange Bowl, 63-3