Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Man arrested on multiple counts of Reckless Murder after Chambers Co. crash leaves 3 dead

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the ALEA, a man has been arrested on two counts of Reckless Murder after a car crash in Chambers County claimed the lives of three people.

Officials say the crash occurred on Thursday, December 28, around 9:40 a.m. They say 98-year-old Aron C. Haynes was critically injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima he was a passenger in collided head-on with the 2018 Kia Forte Driven by 20-year-old Wesley T. McKinnon.

Officials say McKinnon was running away from police before the crash occured.

Officials say Haynes was transported to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley where he was later pronounced dead. An 18-year-old who was a passenger in the Kia also succumbed to injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Altima, 64-year-old Regina G. Rutledge was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday, January 4, at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Officials say that Mckinnon was released from Piedmont Hospital earlier today and was arrested by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers and charged with two counts of Reckless Murder. He was then booked into the Chambers County Jail.

They say McKinnon underwent a bond hearing and received a verdict of no bond.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Columbus nightclubs can't sell alcohol before midnight on New Year's Eve
Columbus nightclubs can’t open or sell alcohol before midnight on New Year’s Eve
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested

Latest News

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus Corner Bakery plans to re-open after closure announcement
INTERVIEW: Home Buyer and Seller Conference
Columbus police searching for missing critical man
Columbus police searching for missing critical man, last seen near Warms Springs Rd.
Increasing clouds Friday ahead of rain Friday night. Check out the weekend forecast here and a...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go