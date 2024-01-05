Business Break
Man wanted for multiple warrants arrested with added crimes in Columbus

Robert Vaughn(Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a longtime criminal wanted by multiple agencies for several charges, including gun and drug crimes.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, after Robert Vaughn was taken into custody, a separate search warrant was conducted for the residence that led to the seizure of various narcotics and two firearms, one of which was reported stolen through the Columbus Police Department.

The fugitive was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he received the following additional felony charges,

  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts)

Vaughn also had several outstanding warrants with other agencies that are as follows,

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Bench warrant for trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)
  • Violation of probation for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana
  • Violation of probation for battery, escape, criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Columbus Police Department:

  • Sale of heroin (three counts)

Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Fleeing and eluding
  • No state driver’s license
  • Reckless driving

The United States Marshal’s Services also assisted in this felony arrest.

