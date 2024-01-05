MILITARY MATTERS: Air Force Vet From Georgia Chasing Her Dreams As a Country Singer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Air Force veteran from a small town in Georgia is taking a chance on her dreams and jumpstarting her career as a country singer.

“One of the biggest things for me, for my music, I would like to reach as many people that I can,” Karisma Brown said.

Karisma Brown is taking a leap of faith into the country music scene. Her love for country music coming from the quaint small town of Cairo, Georgia.

“It says Welcome to Cairo, Georgia. I have like our movie theatre right here and everything. When I first said that I was going to do music, one of the things I said that I was going to do was always represent my hometown. You know, never stray away from where I came from,” Brown describing her hometown.

After graduating from Cairo High School, Brown took up several jobs around South Georgia before joining the military in 2018. She served 5 years in the Air Force. During that time, she was deployed to Afghanistan, where she did fly-away security missions.

“That was just an eye-opener of how dangerous life can get. But I’m just so thankful that I had that experience, and I was able to process everything and get a better understanding of the military and come back safely,” Brown said.

Now, after being honorably discharged from the military in May, Brown has decided to use her voice to tell her story and inspire others to go for anything they want in life no matter the risks.

“I just want people to know that no matter what you look like, no matter the age, no matter the situations you’ve been through, like don’t give up on yourself, keep chasing your dreams,” Brown added.

The vet’s country single “Made for Me” just dropped at the very end of 2023. You can find the song on all platforms like YouTube, iTunes, and Apple Music.

