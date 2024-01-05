Business Break
Rain Moves in Tonight & Overnight; Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will increase in coverage later tonight and into the overnight, so be sure to keep the umbrella with you if you have any late night plans. Showers will mostly be out of here by Saturday morning, so we expect dry conditions to stick around for the weekend, along with a decent supply of sunshine rolling in as we get ready for Sunday after generally cloudy skies on Saturday. We will be in store for some more quick changes early next week with the next big storm system poised to impact the area by Monday and Tuesday. This will be a pretty potent storm with big severe weather concerns along the Gulf Coast, and there is a possibility for strong to severe storms in our area during this time. Regardless of any big storm threat, winds will be very gusty, even outside of storms, and a couple of inches are rain are possible that may lead to some isolated flooding issues. We’ll watch things closely for you and want to make sure that you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if needed. After we dry things out on Wednesday and Thursday (and cool things back down below average), expect another quick moving system to bring some rain to us by next Friday with the potential for dry weather by next weekend.

