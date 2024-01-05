Respiratory illnesses on the rise, according to health officials

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM)- Health officials in Columbus say they are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

A report by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevent shows Alabama and Georgia have very high activity levels of flu for the week ending in December 23rd.

The Executive Director of Health and Community Education for Piedmont Healthcare, Dr. Jayne Morgan, in Columbus said she’s also seeing an increase in cases for Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

She says out of the three COVID is still the leading cause of hospitalizations.

Morgan encouraged people heading back to work or school to take steps to prevent these illnesses.

“We certainly want people to be safe. Have situational awareness, practice good hygiene, practice social distancing when necessary, be up to date on your vaccines and make certain you can stay as healthy as possible,” she said.

Rodney Wilson is a parent, and he has two school-aged children. He said it’s scary having his kids back in school amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

“The kids are all you have. That’s your generation, you know. It’s scary”

Morgan said she’s not only seeing cases rise in Columbus, but also, hospitalizations.

“With all three viruses, we have seen an increase in hospitalizations and specifically with COVID between December 1st and January 1st, hospitalizations increased 2 and a half fold,” she said.

According to her all three viruses can display similar respiratory symptoms like sneezing coughing, and fever, and they can infect any age at any time.

Morgan encouraged parents to practice good hand hygiene with their kids, keep them home if they’re sick, and make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.

She said it’s also important to ask the right questions.

“The question you may want to ask your school is, how often are they disinfecting these germ spots within the school. So, areas that are high traffic and high touch points because viruses live for a period of time on surfaces. As well, what is the policy of the school for children returning to school when they are sick or when they have been recently ill as well,” Morgan said.

Kaylee Elmore said although her son’s PRE-K does have policies and takes steps to help prevent these sicknesses....she still worries about her son’s prior respiratory health issues.

“Teach your kids how to not cough on other kids, maybe like how to cover their mouth when they’re coughing. And teach them to always wash their hands, and obviously, don’t send them to school if they’re sick.”

According to Dr. Jayne Morgan... Flu, COVID, and R-S-V vaccines are available for all. She said you can ask your school for resources on where to get those shots.

Dr. Matthew Holt, a clinical pharmacist at the Piedmont Columbus Family Medicine Center said you can also reach out to your local pharmacy to receive information about vaccines.

Holt and nationally recognized nutritionist, Dr. Michael Garko also gave tips on ways to build your immune system to help fight off these sicknesses.

According to Garko, those practices include getting adequate rest, managing stress, drinking plenty of water, taking natural supplements, staying physically active and eating healthy.

Holt also agreed having a healthy diet can can help your immune system.

”I sometimes say to my kids, we want to eat the rainbow guys. Pick various fruits and vegetables of different colors. Sounds simple, but those different colors can respond to different colors and minerals,” said Holt.

“This is really the time when people get sick. So, it’s important for them to remain vigilant and for their immune system to be really on top of it’s game,” said Garko.

Holt said if you do get infected with a respiratory illness, picking up something from your local pharmacy with Zinc can help shorten the duration of the illness.

