Drying Out this Weekend, but Stormy Weather Returns Late Monday Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wet weather from late last night/early this morning has come and gone setting the Valley up for a nice dry weekend. As the rain-wrapped low-pressure system from this morning continues to move northeast the Valley dries out, but a few light showers may linger for portions of our area up until the lunchtime hour. Going throughout your Saturday, the dry conditions settle in and temperatures warm up to the low 60s by the early evening. We will have more clouds than sun today, but this changes for the Valley as Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 40s in the morning and highs in the mid-50s. This dry weather pattern will be very brief for the Valley, as a strong storm system will move through the southeast late Monday night into Tuesday with big severe weather concerns along the Gulf Coast, and there is a possibility for strong to severe storms in our area during this time. Regardless of any big storm threat, winds will be very gusty, even outside of storms, and a couple of inches are rain are possible that may lead to some isolated flooding issues. That’s enough to keep an Alert Day in place Monday PM through Tuesday. We’ll watch things closely for you and want to make sure that you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if needed. The Valley will dry out briefly following Tuesday’s storms, but another round of wet weather returns to the forecast on Friday.

