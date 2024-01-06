Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Drying Out this Weekend, but Stormy Weather Returns Late Monday Night

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wet weather from late last night/early this morning has come and gone setting the Valley up for a nice dry weekend. As the rain-wrapped low-pressure system from this morning continues to move northeast the Valley dries out, but a few light showers may linger for portions of our area up until the lunchtime hour. Going throughout your Saturday, the dry conditions settle in and temperatures warm up to the low 60s by the early evening. We will have more clouds than sun today, but this changes for the Valley as Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 40s in the morning and highs in the mid-50s. This dry weather pattern will be very brief for the Valley, as a strong storm system will move through the southeast late Monday night into Tuesday with big severe weather concerns along the Gulf Coast, and there is a possibility for strong to severe storms in our area during this time. Regardless of any big storm threat, winds will be very gusty, even outside of storms, and a couple of inches are rain are possible that may lead to some isolated flooding issues. That’s enough to keep an Alert Day in place Monday PM through Tuesday. We’ll watch things closely for you and want to make sure that you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if needed. The Valley will dry out briefly following Tuesday’s storms, but another round of wet weather returns to the forecast on Friday.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Coweta County deputy killed in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Coweta County deputy killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Latest News

Rain Forecast Over the Next 5 Days
More Sunshine Returns Sunday, before Rain and Storm Return Early in the Week
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
Derek's Friday Evening Forecast On the Go
Derek's Friday Evening Forecast On the Go
Out of the two systems through early next week, the one Monday into Tuesday looks to be the...
Rain Moves in Tonight & Overnight; Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead