Fellow officers, community remember Coweta deputy killed in the line of duty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thirty-one-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Minx was hit on Interstate 85 on an early Thursday morning. Minx, a Coweta County deputy, and another Lenett police officer were chasing a Dodge Challenger when the unthinkable happened.

Coweta County Sheriff Lynn Wood spoke with tears in her eyes as he talked about the husband and father of three. Minx has been in law enforcement for ten years and has worked for the Coweta County agency twice.

The accident happened in Chambers County, Alabama, prompting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to handle the investigation. According to investigators, Minx was struck by 28-year-old Lanett Officer Cornelius J. Robinson while the deputy was exiting his patrol vehicle.

It is still unclear why Minx crosses several jurisdictions in pursuit of the suspect behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, and people who live and work nearby say it is heartbreaking to hear the news.

Flowers and the American Flag flew at half-staff as officers remembered one of their own. Minx was an avid gamer who loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time with his family. News of his death has hit the community hard.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Minx’s family will hold a visitation on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a memorial service on the following day, starting at 11 a.m. All of the services will take place at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg.

