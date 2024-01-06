More Sunshine Returns Sunday, before Rain and Storm Return Early in the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, across the Valley expect dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to the upper-30s to low-40s. On Sunday dry conditions will continue with more sun than clouds especially in the afternoon time frame with afternoon temperatures climbing to the mid-50s. Rain will return to our region on Monday when the last of these three systems, we have been mentioning over the past few days moves into our area. Monday looks to begin dry before showers move into portions of the area in the afternoon to evening timeframe. Expect rain and storms likely at times throughout Monday overnight and Tuesday across the Valley, with some of these storms capable of being strong to severe. Regardless, some of these storms have the potential to produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall; that is why an Alert day has been posted for Monday overnight. We will continue to monitor this system over the coming days and continue to keep you updated on the impacts that this could potentially have for our area, both on the TV side and through the WTVM Weather app. This is just a reminder to stay weather alert and have ways to get alerts. Drier conditions are in store following the passage of this system with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday, before rain moves into the region next Friday. An early look ahead to next weekend looks to see drier conditions return once again. As for those temperatures, Monday afternoon temperatures look to climb to the mid-50s, and Tuesday afternoon temperatures look to climb to the low- to mid-60s.

