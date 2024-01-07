Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway leaves lanes blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash involving a police car near Armour Rd. and Airport Thruway has left lanes blocked.

Car crash (Source: WTVM)

It is unknown when the crash occurred, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.