Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway leaves lanes blocked

Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway
Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash involving a police car near Armour Rd. and Airport Thruway has left lanes blocked.

Car crash
Car crash(Source: WTVM)

It is unknown when the crash occurred, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The condition of the individuals involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

