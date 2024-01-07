Business Break
Ending the Weekend with Dry Conditions; Storms Return Late Monday into Tuesday

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Sunday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enjoy the peeks of sunshine while you can today because the brief dry spell that set in yesterday morning ends late tomorrow night. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to low 40s and will warm to the mid-50s by late afternoon. Today will feature more sun than clouds, but thick cloud cover will increase later tonight. Going into Monday, temperatures start off chilly in the mid-30s and it will feel even colder due to the wind out of the east increasing ahead of the storms to come. Our attention is focused on the storms that move in late Monday night and will continue throughout Tuesday. This storm system is expected to bring strong to severe storms, and current model guidance suggests the timing of the worst weather will come in the early morning hours and move out of the area in the early afternoon on Tuesday. For this reason, Storm Team 9 has made Tuesday an ALERT DAY for our area. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of our Georgia counties and most southern Alabama counties in a SLIGHT risk for severe weather conditions on Tuesday. A SLIGHT risk is a level 2 out of 5 indication for a severe weather threat; however, the most severe conditions are expected to remain further to our south mainly along the Florida Panhandle. Regardless of any big storm threat, winds will be very gusty, even outside of storms, and a couple of inches are rain are possible that may lead to some isolated flooding issues. We’ll watch things closely for you and want to make sure that you’re in a position to get watches and warnings if needed. After we dry things out on Wednesday and Thursday (and cool things back below average), expect another quick-moving system to bring some rain to us by next Friday with the potential for dry weather by next weekend.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

