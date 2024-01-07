Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Falcons and Panthers lose, fumbling Atlanta’s chance at playoffs

NFC South
NFC South(AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With a possible NFC South title and chance at the playoffs on the line, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Saints 48-17 on Sunday, disappointing fans.

But the team wouldn’t have secured the title even if they had won. That’s because the Carolina Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0, leaving the Bucs as the champions.

The losses also mean the Falcons are out of the 2023-24 NFL Playoff, which it hasn’t made since 2017. But it also signals more troubles for head coach Arthur Smith, whose performance has been questioned for months.

In December, the Falcons were beaten by the Panthers, then the NFL’s lowest-ranked team. After the game, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said making the playoffs wasn’t a requirement for Smith’s continued employment. The requirement, rather, was that “we have a more competitive team.”

“I think through this part of the season, it’s been mixed, quite honestly, that’s what I think,” Blank said in a December interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting. “And that’s what the coach would say.”

Smith previously said he hadn’t given up on the team’s chances of winning the NFC South title.

“Every day, you go in there and you try the best you can at your job,” he said in a December news conference after the Panthers loss. “And then that’s all we work on, is improving and trying to win games.”

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Coweta County deputy killed in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Coweta County deputy killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus Corner Bakery plans to re-open after closure announcement

Latest News

Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway
Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway leaves lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd, police say
Victim ID’d in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd. police say
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Man arrested on multiple assault charges including assault against an officer
Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix
Funeral services planned for Coweta County deputy killed while on duty