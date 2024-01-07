Falcons and Panthers lose, fumbling Atlanta’s chance at playoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With a possible NFC South title and chance at the playoffs on the line, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Saints 48-17 on Sunday, disappointing fans.

But the team wouldn’t have secured the title even if they had won. That’s because the Carolina Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0, leaving the Bucs as the champions.

The losses also mean the Falcons are out of the 2023-24 NFL Playoff, which it hasn’t made since 2017. But it also signals more troubles for head coach Arthur Smith, whose performance has been questioned for months.

In December, the Falcons were beaten by the Panthers, then the NFL’s lowest-ranked team. After the game, Falcons owner Arthur Blank said making the playoffs wasn’t a requirement for Smith’s continued employment. The requirement, rather, was that “we have a more competitive team.”

“I think through this part of the season, it’s been mixed, quite honestly, that’s what I think,” Blank said in a December interview with Georgia Public Broadcasting. “And that’s what the coach would say.”

Smith previously said he hadn’t given up on the team’s chances of winning the NFC South title.

“Every day, you go in there and you try the best you can at your job,” he said in a December news conference after the Panthers loss. “And then that’s all we work on, is improving and trying to win games.”

