Funeral services planned for Coweta County deputy killed while on duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday marks the beginning of funeral services planned for Eric Minix, a Coweta County deputy who was killed while on duty last week.

Visitation is at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg from 4 - 6 p.m. Then the funeral is on Monday at 11 a.m. at the same church. The public is invited to two motorcades: one from McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory to Crossroads Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and one from Coweta County Fairgrounds to Crossroads Church at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Flags at the Georgia State Capitol and in Coweta County will be lowered to half-staff until sunset in remembrance on Monday, as ordered by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

RELATED: Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase

Minix, 31, was killed last Thursday. He crossed into Alabama following a suspected stolen vehicle and was hit by a Lanett police officer while trying to arrest the suspect, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody, and the officer has been put on administrative leave during an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigation.

Minix is survived by a wife and three daughters.

“We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Dozens of people lined the street near the church on Sunday to show support for Minix.

“I’m here to support our fallen officer,” Jenny Newsom, a community member, said. “I heard about it in the early morning when it happened and it just, it was heartbreaking.”

You can read his full obituary and learn more about the funeral arrangements here.

