Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Funeral services planned for Coweta County deputy killed while on duty

Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix
Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sunday marks the beginning of funeral services planned for Eric Minix, a Coweta County deputy who was killed while on duty last week.

Visitation is at Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg from 4 - 6 p.m. Then the funeral is on Monday at 11 a.m. at the same church. The public is invited to two motorcades: one from McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory to Crossroads Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and one from Coweta County Fairgrounds to Crossroads Church at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Flags at the Georgia State Capitol and in Coweta County will be lowered to half-staff until sunset in remembrance on Monday, as ordered by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

RELATED: Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase

Minix, 31, was killed last Thursday. He crossed into Alabama following a suspected stolen vehicle and was hit by a Lanett police officer while trying to arrest the suspect, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody, and the officer has been put on administrative leave during an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigation.

Minix is survived by a wife and three daughters.

“We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Dozens of people lined the street near the church on Sunday to show support for Minix.

“I’m here to support our fallen officer,” Jenny Newsom, a community member, said. “I heard about it in the early morning when it happened and it just, it was heartbreaking.”

You can read his full obituary and learn more about the funeral arrangements here.

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Coweta County deputy killed in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Coweta County deputy killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus Corner Bakery plans to re-open after closure announcement
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested

Latest News

Source: MGN
Schools closed following deadly shooting in Eufaula
Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway
Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway leaves lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd, police say
Victim ID’d in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd. police say