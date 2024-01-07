Business Break
Man arrested on multiple assault charges including assault against an officer

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has arrested a man on multiple assault charges including assault against an officer.

According to officials, on January 6, around 6:40 p.m. officers responded to Miss Bubbles Laundry at 200 Ashton Street about a person with a weapon.

They say the victim, Bryant Jones, said that 54-year-old Lonzelle Turman chased him and attempted to stab him with a knife.

Officials say they found Turman at Hot Spot on Greenwood St. They say he became aggressive and held a knife. Two officers sustained minor injuries and they were able to take Turman into custody.

CID investigated the incident and charged Turman with the following:

  • Aggravated Assault.
  • Aggravated Assault against an Officer.
  • Battery against an Officer (x2).

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603 or Detective Shaw at (706) 883-2635.

