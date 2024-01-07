Rain and Storms Return Late Monday into Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dry conditions across the Valley tonight with increasing clouds and temperatures dropping to the low- to mid-30s. On Monday, dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies start the day, but rain coverage increases in the late evening/early night hours.

Storm System Early Week (WTVM Weather)

The next storm system moves into our area late Monday into Tuesday, with the strongest of storms moving into our area early Tuesday morning through the early afternoon hours. This storm system has the potential to bring strong to severe storms and gusty winds, which is why an Alert Day is posted for Monday overnight into Tuesday. The main severe weather concerns associated with this system include pockets of damaging winds and heavy rains. The biggest concerns for severe weather look to stay just south of our area; however, while the tornado risk is low for our area, it is not zero. This is a reminder to stay weather alert and have ways to get alerts. Regardless of storms, gusty winds will be present Monday and Tuesday with the potential to see gusts of wind up to 40mph.

Wind Gusts Monday (WTVM Weather)

We will continue to monitor this system and continue to keep you updated on the impacts that this could potentially have for our area, both on the TV side and through the WTVM Weather app. Wednesday and Thursday much drier conditions return to the Valley with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but another system brings rain to the Valley on Friday. A glimpse at next weekend shows drier conditions returning to the Valley once again.

