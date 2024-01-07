Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Sears scores 21, Griffen adds 16, and Alabama edges Vanderbilt 78-75

Mark Sears scored 21 points, Rylan Griffen added 16 points, and Alabama held on in the final minute to defeat Vanderbilt 78-75 in the SEC opener for both teams
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) shoots a layup against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in...
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) shoots a layup against Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, TN on Saturday, Jan 6, 2024. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 21 points, Rylan Griffen added 16 points, and Alabama held on in the final minute to defeat Vanderbilt 78-75 on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams.

Alabama led 72-67 with 1:18 remaining, then ‘Bama’s Grant Nelson and Vandy's Tyrin Lawrence exchanged layups and Sears added two free throws for a seven-point Alabama lead. Vandy’s Jordan Williams nailed a 3-pointer to get the Commodores within 76-72 with 18 seconds left.

With Alabama leading 77-74 with eight seconds remaining, Griffen, an 82% free-throw shooter, missed the front end of the one-and-one. To take advantage of what was still a three-point lead, Griffen fouled Lawrence, who made his first free throw and missed the second. The foul-me, foul-you sequence continued over the final few seconds and Vanderbilt was unable to get closer than two points.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 11 points for the Crimson Tide (9-5). Alabama shot 49% but the pace of the game kept the Crimson Tide well below their nation-leading average of 92.8 points per game.

Vanderbilt (5-9) was led by Lawrence and Jason Rivera-Torres with 20 points each. Ezra Manjon added 16 points.

Alabama attempted only eight two-point shots in the first half and made six of them. The Crimson Tide had a 15-3 advantage in fast-break points and led 40-36 at the break.

Alabama has a home game against South Carolina on Tuesday. Vanderbilt plays at LSU on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Coweta County deputy killed in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Coweta County deputy killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Russell Co. high speed chase ends in Lee County
Russell County high-speed chase ends at Lee County home, 1 arrested
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Latest News

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JANUARY 06 - Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the game between the...
No. 25 Auburn uses balanced offense to beat Arkansas 83-51
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. grets fans after the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal...
CFP championship game participants Michigan, Washington each have 2 players on AP's all-bowl team
A judge has temporarily blocked Alabama from issuing licenses to medical marijuana facilities...
Alabama judge puts a temporary hold on medical marijuana companies
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday,...
Alabama right tackle JC Latham announces plans to enter the NFL draft