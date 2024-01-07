Business Break
Victim ID’d in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd.

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident near Old Cusseta Rd. and Cusseta Rd. in Columbus that has left one person dead.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Columbus resident Seadrina Cook.

Officials say the incident occurred Saturday, January 6, in the early morning hours. Cook was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

No suspect or suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. The family of Cook has been notified.

The Columbus Police Department asks if anyone has seen or has information on this incident, to contact 911.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

