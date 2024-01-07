Victim ID’d in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident near Old Cusseta Rd. and Cusseta Rd. in Columbus that has left one person dead.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Columbus resident Seadrina Cook.

A pedestrian was killed in an apparent hit & run. It happened near Old Cusseta Rd. and Cusseta Rd. If you witnessed the incident early this morning, please call 911. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) January 6, 2024

Officials say the incident occurred Saturday, January 6, in the early morning hours. Cook was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

No suspect or suspects have been arrested or identified at this time. The family of Cook has been notified.

The Columbus Police Department asks if anyone has seen or has information on this incident, to contact 911.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.