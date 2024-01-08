Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

15-year-old ID’d in Sunday shooting in Eufaula

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(Source: MGN)
By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway in Eufaula following a deadly shooting involving a teenager on Sunday.

Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith confirms a 15-year-old was shot and killed Sunday in Eufaula.

Deputy Coroner Bradley Green says the victim has been identified as 15-year-old Zyaire Kayon Hill.

Hill was killed by a single gunshot wound which resulted from someone shooting through the driver’s side back door and striking him in the front passenger seat.

This is being investigated by Eufaula Police Department detectives.

Eufaula City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th and Tuesday, January 9th. A post on the school system’s Facebook page indicated the decision was in connection to the shooting and threat of severe weather on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus bakery announces closure after 20+ years of business
Coweta County deputy killed in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Coweta County deputy killed by Lanett police officer in high-speed chase in Chambers Co.
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes first baby of 2024
Columbus Corner Bakery
Columbus Corner Bakery plans to re-open after closure announcement
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd, police say
Victim ID’d in hit-and-run crash near Old Cusseta Rd., Cusseta Rd.

Latest News

Muscogee County School District converts to virtual day Jan. 9
Rain and wind arrives Monday night with a potential for severe weather by early Tuesday.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Coweta County deputy killed while on duty
Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway
Car crash near Armour Rd, Airport Thruway leaves lanes blocked