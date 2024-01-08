CLOSINGS: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley turn to virtual learning ahead of severe weather
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are turning Tuesday, January 9, into a virtual day ahead of the possibility of severe weather.
Click the link HERE to see if your child’s school is on the list.
Schools plan to return to their regular hours and operations on Wednesday, January 10.
