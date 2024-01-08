Business Break
CLOSINGS: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley turn to virtual learning ahead of severe weather

By Jessie Gibson and Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are turning Tuesday, January 9, into a virtual day ahead of the possibility of severe weather.

Click the link HERE to see if your child’s school is on the list.

Schools plan to return to their regular hours and operations on Wednesday, January 10.

