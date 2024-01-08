Cols. Ga chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. hosts gun violence prevention forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Georgia chapter of Jack and Jill of America Incorporated and partners, Sandy Hook Promise and the YMCA, hosted what they call a healthy, community conversation about gun violence Sunday afternoon.

The goal was to share experiences, professional tips, and ways to prevent violence in the city, especially among teens.

Victims of gun violence, former gang members, the mayor, state officials, Muscogee county school officials, Columbus police, and mental health professionals were featured on a panel to highlight all of the variables that make up the tough equation of death by guns.

“Such as a time for us to do this together, we can’t do this alone,” said Gina Daise, chapter president of Jack & Jill of America, Inc.

It was an evening of sharing ways to work towards reducing gun violence.

“If we have the conversations and if we have these forums, we can provide a way in which they [the community] have access to these resources and how they could get help,” Daise adds.

Organizers wanted the community to “control the narrative” and ask questions themselves to organizers; questions that answered possible causes of gun violence, when it happens in Columbus, and what elected officials are trying to do about the problem.

Columbus High School senior and member of Omega Psi Phi Lamplighters, Jonathan Forte says he has a new understanding of how mental health plays a role in violence.

I feel like a lot of men need to understand that it’s not bad to be vulnerable. If anything it’s stronger. It takes a lot of strength to admit ‘I got a issue, I have to solve it’. Kids my age make a mistake that could affect the rest of their life and I think a lot more of us need to be like ‘I have an issue and I need to solve it I need a therapist I need to talk to somebody,’ even if it’s just ranting to a friend anything could help,” said Forte.

Forte also liked the idea of hearing first hand from people who have had a violent past.

“Too many times we treat them like they’re evil, bad people, not maybe that they were in a bad situation and it’s amazing to see their life turn around.”

Demarcus Jones with Cure Violence Columbus shared to the audience how he’s changed for the better after being involved in gangs. Cure Violence co-founder, Reggie Lewis say the cure comes from within a collaborating community.

“The community is divided, there’s no cohesion, so what we see is everybody doing their own thing. So, what we have to do is change the mindset that violence is acceptable to say it’s not acceptable, it’s not okay and let’s get together and work on solutions that can address the poverty, the lack of opportunity, lack of mobility, and jobs,” said Lewis.

On April 14, Jack & Jill is hosting a legislative conversation called, ‘George Floyd: Justice in Policing Act’. Stay with News Leader 9 on location and time.

