Columbus Family Connection gives away school supplies at ‘Repack, Rally, Resource!’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class is back in session for many schools in the Chattahoochee Valley, and one Columbus organization held an event for kids to restock after winter break.

For the first time ever Columbus Family Connection held a back to school event named ‘Repack, Rally, Resource!’

“So, this is the first thing that Columbus Family Connection is putting on themselves that we are inviting the community to and other vendors to ourselves. So, it’s super exciting,” said the director of Columbus Family Connection, Zoe Hightower.

The event included giveaways, food, a DJ, performances from Hardaway High School Band and dance team and Carver High School dance team.

There were also many vendors from surrounding areas like Hope Harbour and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley handing out items kids love and information for their parents.

Two youth in attendance described what they enjoyed during the event.

“I got lots of books cause I love to read. It’s really fun here. I like the music. I like seeing the cheerleaders and the drums dance and the dancers. It was really fun,” said R’yann Stanley.

“The music, people dancing, and it’s real fun,” said 8th grader Jhiyae Thomas.

Before the families left, every child received a clear book bag filled with school supplies like paper, pencils, activity books, a water bottle, and more.

“A lot of students might run out of supplies during, like when they were in school the whole year, they might run out of supplies and stuff. So, I think they’re doing a good thing for the community and us,” said Londyn Paggett, a 5th grader who’s homeschooled.

“It’s a blessing for them to give back to the community and the kids,” said Cecilia Hamp, a mother at the event.

According to Hightower, they received the bookbags in 2022 from Georgia Public Broadcasting, and one reason they hosted the event was to make sure kids have what they need when they go back during the winter along with helping parents in need.

One mom in need is Susanne Tedder. She said she came to the event because they are low on school supplies, and she’s been struggling financially.

“It feels really good. They have fun. I have fun being here with them,” Tedder said about the event.

Hightower said the planning for fiscal year 2025 for Columbus Family Connection will began with a data review session from the previous year on Jan. 16. Then, there will be annual planning session on Jan. 24, where they will outline activities and initiatives they plan to implement in the community for upcoming year.

According to Hightower, both sessions are open to all local organizations and agencies, parents, caregivers and citizens.

The sessions will be virtual on Teams. You can email hightower.zoe@columbusga.org or call at 706-225-3126 for the link.

