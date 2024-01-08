Business Break
Police officials investigate multiple shootings in Eufaula

By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police officials are investigating multiple shootings that occurred Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Jan 7., just after 3 p.m., Eufaula police officials says they responded to a gunshot wound incident at Medical Center Barbour. Upon arrival, officials say they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Sunday night, just before 9:45 p.m. and just after 10:20 p.m., officers found multiple bullet holes in two separate homes in the area. According to police, no injures occurred.

At approximately 11:27 p.m., an officer involved shooting occurred near the intersection of Barbour and Eufaula Ave., leading to the arrest of one suspect. According to police, no one was injured.

Due to nature of events and individuals involved, schools in the Eufuala area were closed today and will remain closed tomorrow, Jan. 9, due to possible severe weather.

Criminal Investigation Division officials are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information, please call 334-687-1200 or to remain anonymous call 334-687-7100.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

