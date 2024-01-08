ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Rain and wind arrives Monday night, Severe weather potential by early Tuesday
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alert Center Action Day is in place from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Rain and wind will be widespread. However, pockets of severe weather will also be possible in the WTVM coverage area.
Expect a mix of clouds and sun on this Monday. Dry during the daytime hours. It will be turning breezy by the afternoon hours. Take time to secure or bring in items like patio furniture and trash cans. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.
Cloudy and turning windy tonight as rain moves in after 7 or 8 PM ET. Expect periods of heavy rain. Winds are expected to start gusting to near 40 mph at times after midnight. Temperatures will dip to near 50 degrees early Tuesday around midnight. While there could be an isolated severe storm between 10 PM and 3 AM ET, the main risk comes from 3 AM - 11 AM ET Tuesday so please have multiple ways to receive warnings.
As temperatures rise overnight, heavy rain will be widespread at times along with very gusty winds. That’s a given for everyone and could cause a few downed tree limbs and power outages. The risk of severe weather increases as you work your way south of Columbus and Phenix City, and that’s where we have the greatest concern for pockets of damaging winds (60-70 mph gusts) and even tornadoes. But realize the risk isn’t zero north of there. Make sure you pay attention to the weather and be ready to take action if warnings are issued for your area. We’re expecting widespread rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches.
Our highs will be in the 60s Tuesday early before we spend much of the day in the 50s. Most of the rain moves out during the early afternoon hours. There could be a few isolated showers Tuesday evening. Dry with a gradual increase in sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as cooler weather starts returning. We’ll be watching yet another storm system Friday. It is too early to talk about any severe weather chances with that one, but showers and storms are certainly very possible.
