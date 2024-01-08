ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY: Rain and wind arrives Monday night, Severe weather potential by early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alert Center Action Day is in place from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Rain and wind will be widespread. However, pockets of severe weather will also be possible in the WTVM coverage area.

Severe weather risk for the southeast and especially the Gulf Coast Monday and Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Expect a mix of clouds and sun on this Monday. Dry during the daytime hours. It will be turning breezy by the afternoon hours. Take time to secure or bring in items like patio furniture and trash cans. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.

Dry during the day Monday as the breeze picks up. Rain and wind move in Monday night after sunset. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cloudy and turning windy tonight as rain moves in after 7 or 8 PM ET. Expect periods of heavy rain. Winds are expected to start gusting to near 40 mph at times after midnight. Temperatures will dip to near 50 degrees early Tuesday around midnight. While there could be an isolated severe storm between 10 PM and 3 AM ET, the main risk comes from 3 AM - 11 AM ET Tuesday so please have multiple ways to receive warnings.

The main window for severe weather appears to be late Monday night and Tuesday morning from 3 AM to 11 AM ET. The risk of severe weather increases as you go south from Columbus and Phenix City. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Have multiple ways to receive warnings just in case one method fails. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As temperatures rise overnight, heavy rain will be widespread at times along with very gusty winds. That’s a given for everyone and could cause a few downed tree limbs and power outages. The risk of severe weather increases as you work your way south of Columbus and Phenix City, and that’s where we have the greatest concern for pockets of damaging winds (60-70 mph gusts) and even tornadoes. But realize the risk isn’t zero north of there. Make sure you pay attention to the weather and be ready to take action if warnings are issued for your area. We’re expecting widespread rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches.

The roughest weather is expected first thing Tuesday morning, earlier in east Alabama and later in our eastern counties in Georgia. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our highs will be in the 60s Tuesday early before we spend much of the day in the 50s. Most of the rain moves out during the early afternoon hours. There could be a few isolated showers Tuesday evening. Dry with a gradual increase in sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as cooler weather starts returning. We’ll be watching yet another storm system Friday. It is too early to talk about any severe weather chances with that one, but showers and storms are certainly very possible.

After a return to cooler and drier weather mid-week, watch for more showers and storms Friday. Next week could be colder. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.