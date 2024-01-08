Schools closed following deadly shooting in Eufaula
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway in Eufaula following a deadly shooting involving a teenager on Sunday.
Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith confirms a 15-year-old was shot and killed Sunday in Eufaula.
Sheriff Smith did not release any further details.
Eufaula City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th and Tuesday, January 9th. A post on the school system’s Facebook page indicated the decision was in connection to the shooting and threat of severe weather on Tuesday.
