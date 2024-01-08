‘She was my stability’: Loved ones remember longtime teacher killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A Missouri community is in mourning after a high school science teacher for over 20 years was killed in a car crash, leaving a huge legacy behind.

Police say 45-year-old Jennifer Bryant died in a crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday near I-44 and U.S. 65 in Springfield. Investigators say a semitrailer crossed the barrier cable and hit an eastbound FedEx truck and Jennifer Bryant’s vehicle.

Police say two people inside the semi suffered injuries. The driver of the FedEx truck also suffered minor injuries, KY3 reports.

Jennifer Bryant’s husband, Peter Bryant, says he will always remember his better half.

“When someone else becomes a part of everything you are, it changes your mold, and who I am is always going to be a reflection of who she was to me,” he said. “All I want to do is live up to her expectations. I just don’t know how to do it yet.”

He says his wife was on her way to pick up her daughter from dance practice, and when she didn’t arrive, he began to worry.

“Friday is pizza night. I was going to order Bellacino’s. It’s our favorite pizza,” Peter Bryant said. “I just didn’t understand why she wouldn’t answer her phone. I was hoping that she was just stuck in traffic and that maybe the cell phone towers were overloaded or something, and she just couldn’t get our call.”

The Springfield community is mourning Jennifer Bryant’s death alongside her loved ones. She was a science and biology teacher at Hillcrest High School for over 20 years. Her friends and family say she left an impact on the Hillcrest community and will always be remembered.

“Jen’s a treasure. She has a huge legacy that she’s going to leave here at Hillcrest High School,” Hillcrest’s Principal Rob Kroll said. “I just don’t know that we’re ever going to truly understand the impact and the hole that she’s going to leave.”

The senior class selected Jennifer Bryant as Hillcrest’s most inspirational teacher for several years.

“Jen went about her job in a way that she was an above-and-beyond kind of a person. She did things no one saw. She did things for students that no one saw. It’s one of those things that I don’t really think people are going to fully understand the impact until we see how many things and how many people,” Kroll said.

High school students and staff will be offered additional counseling support on Monday.

“I would want people to know that she loved her students. She loved her colleagues. And I would want people to know that she exemplified everything that it would take to be a community leader, somebody who made an impact and took advantage of her time here on Earth. I believe that Jen is the kind of person who left this place better than she found it,” Kroll said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Jennifer’s Bryant family, including her husband and four kids.

This was Springfield’s first fatal traffic crash in 2024.

Copyright 2024 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.